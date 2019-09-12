Der 21 Jahre alte Gambier bedankte sich am Donnerstag via Instagram ausdrücklich bei seinen zahlreichen Unterstützern und hob dabei besonders seinen Trainer Dieter Hecking und Sportdirektor Jonas Boldt vom Zweitligisten Hamburger SV hervor. Nach Medienberichten hatten Hamburger Behörden ermittelt, ob Jatta unter Angaben falschen Alters und Namens vor vier Jahren nach Deutschland gekommen sei.

Gegen die Auslöser der letztlich nicht belegten und von ihm als »Hexenjagd« empfundenen Vermutungen will Jatta nicht vorgehen. »Ich bin nicht wie diese Leute! Wir sind nicht wie diese Menschen! Ich bin gesegnet, dass mir die Möglichkeit gegeben wurde, hier zu sein«, schrieb Jatta.

Jatta lobt HSV-Rivalen

»Ich lebe ein besseres Leben als vorher. Mit all Ihren freundlichen Reaktionen, Ihren Kommentaren und Ihrer bedingungslosen Unterstützung haben Sie die beste Antwort auf die Verleumdungskampagne gegeben«, schrieb Jatta weiter über die Menschen, die ihm in den vergangenen Wochen zur Seite gestanden hatten und hob dabei auch den HSV-Lokalrivalen FC St. Pauli hervor.

Besonders schlimm seien für ihn die Schmähungen durch Fans beim Auswärtsspiel des HSV in Karlsruhe gewesen. »Ich kann euch sagen, dass dies bei Weitem das schlimmste Gefühl war, das ich je hatte«, schrieb Jatta.

Einleitend schrieb er: »Moin Moin , Auch wenn ich jeden Tag Deutsch lerne, werde ich das, was ich jetzt sage, auf Englisch tun... My name is Bakery Jatta!«

Das Statement im Wortlaut:

Four years ago I fled from Gambia to Germany. Without my Family! Today I can say I have the biggest and most caring family I could have ever dreamed of.

You, the HSV, became my family! In this way I’d like to express my gratitude towards the whole presidium, my teammates, the staff, my bodyguards Miro and Jürgen and the Fantastic Fans and my Lawyer each and everyone at this club who showed me unconditional love.

I’d also like to thank all the athletes, trainers,colleagues and friends, as well as the whole adidas family for the encouragement they’ve been showing me every day from the very beginning. That, I will never forget! There are two people I’d like to point out especially: Jonas Boldt and Dieter Hecking...They showed me nothing but support and belief in me. They were there for me - through the most difficult times of my career! Many people have asked me, if I’m going to say anything or act against all the reports, the people and the witch-hunt. My simple answer why I wouldn’t counter their attacks: I am not like these people! We are not like these people! I am blessed that I’ve been given the opportunity to be here. I’m living a better life than I did before. With all your kind reactions, your comments and your unconditional support you gave the best answer to the smear campaign. If there was one thing that I could wish for upon all these people, who wanted to harm me, it would be for them to feel the pain that they have caused me. Just for once they should experience the suffering that I had to go through. The things I experienced in Karlsruhe for example: II can tell you that this was by far the worst feeling I’ve ever had.

I know that I’m not as good as a football player as Aaron or Sonny. And I know that there are much more talented players in the game than me. But I will promise you: As long as my legs keep on carrying me through life. As long it‘s working for both sides, I will be here for you. For as long as I live, I will never forget how the HSV and all of you guys had my back the entire time.

The fact that Stefan Kuntz, the coach of the U21-National-Team, stood up for me, made me incredibly proud. A special thanks to my agent, friend .Efe, what you did for me in the last couple of weeks, I will never forget.Most of all I’m absolutely proud, that our greatest rival, FC St. Pauli, strengthened my position. Divided by colours, united in cause. Despite all the thankfulness I feel, I have no doubt that we will still defeat you on the weekend. Because a derby will always be a derby.

Concluding I’d like to say one more thing: Since you all know the truth about where I was born, where I grew up, where I ate, slept and fell in love with football for the very first time... You all should go and visit my home town. Where I’m from, everyone is extremely openminded, friendly… and will always be welcome.