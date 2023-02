Paderborner Klinikchef landet mit Protest-Song viralen Hit

Foto:

„There‘s a land rich and independent

And people there wish a long and healthy living

Clinics care and save peoples life

But where‘s the care for clinics to survive

Our Hospitals future of our lifes

Our Hospitals running out of time

Our Hospitals our hope on tomorrow

So save save our hospitals from burning out

There‘s a land rich and independent

And people age with so much worries

Not enough nurses, doctors, health care

That people don’t understand in a premium land“