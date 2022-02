Queen-Jubiläum: Britische Royals reisen in alle Welt

In this #PlatinumJubilee year, members of The Royal Family will undertake a series of Royal Tours this spring:



📍@ClarenceHouse will visit 🇮🇪

📍@KensingtonRoyal will visit 🇧🇿 🇯🇲 🇧🇸

📍The Earl and Countess of Wessex will visit 🇦🇬 🇬🇩 🇱🇨 🇻🇨

📍The Princess Royal will visit 🇵🇬