Musik-Charts
Von dpa
Freitag, 30.07.2021, 18:09 Uhr
30.07.2021, 18:10 Uhr
Platz
Vorwoche
Titel
Act
Label
1
neu
Bravo Hits Vol.114
Various artists
Warner
2
neu
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Interscope
3
4
Freiheit
Amigos
Telamo
4
6
Toggo Music 58
Various artists
Nitron Media
5
7
For Free
David Crosby
Bmg Rights Management
6
neu
Welcome 2 America
Prince
Sony Music
7
3
Magia
Alvaro Soler
Airforce1
8
1
Throwback
Michael Patrick Kelly
Columbia
9
neu
Diamonds Unlocked II
Axel Rudi Pell
Steamhammer
10
neu
The Complete Studio Albums 1970-1990
Various artists
Rhino
Quelle: Amazon
Stand: 30. 07.2021
