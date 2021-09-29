eZeitung
Überregional
Musik
USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 29. September
Billboard-Charts
USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 29. September
Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York
Von dpa
Mittwoch, 29.09.2021, 15:41 Uhr
29.09.2021, 15:43 Uhr
Platz
Vorwoche
Titel
Act
1.
( 1.)
Stay
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
2.
( 6.)
Industry Baby
Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow
3.
( 2.)
Way 2 Sexy
Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
4.
( 3.)
Bad Habits
Ed Sheeran
5.
( 5.)
Fancy Like
Walker Hayes
6.
( 7.)
Good 4 U
Olivia Rodrigo
7.
( 8.)
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
8.
( 4.)
Knife Talk
Drake Featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
9.
( - )
Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Nas X
10.
( - )
Thats What I Want
Lil Nas X
