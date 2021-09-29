  1. www.westfalen-blatt.de
  2. Überregional
  3. Musik
  4. USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 29. September

Billboard-Charts

USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 29. September

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Von dpa

PlatzVorwocheTitelAct
1.( 1.)StayThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
2.( 6.)Industry BabyLil Nas X & Jack Harlow
3.( 2.)Way 2 SexyDrake Featuring Future & Young Thug
4.( 3.)Bad HabitsEd Sheeran
5.( 5.)Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
6.( 7.)Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo
7.( 8.)Kiss Me MoreDoja Cat Featuring SZA
8.( 4.)Knife TalkDrake Featuring 21 Savage & Project Pat
9.( - )Montero (Call Me By Your Name)Lil Nas X
10.( - )Thats What I WantLil Nas X

