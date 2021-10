ILO: Arbeitsmarkterholung langsamer als gedacht

📉The loss of working hours in 2021 caused by the #COVID19 pandemic will be higher than expected.



Our new projection is that the equivalent of 125M full-time jobs will be lost, compared to the previously estimated 100M.



🆕 Check out the 8th ILO Monitor: https://t.co/IqN9aDNeW9 pic.twitter.com/SHJOGg0LG4